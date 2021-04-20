“I Never Wanted To Be The First” — Weed Pioneer Vivianne Wilson On Canada’s Cannabis Problem

Wilson is adamant in placing the cannabis industry back in the hands of the communities that have been directly harmed in its PR makeover. “My message to folks is that the rebranding is real, it’s worked. And that’s not on our side,” she says. Mindful hiring practices, health and wellness, and accessibility are principles that are not typically associated with the cannabis industry, and that’s exactly what Wilson wants to change. “We’re making cannabis more accessible, less overwhelming, and more human,” the mission statement for GreenPort reads. In building the company’s values, Wilson focused on key core values like accessibility and inclusivity. The easiest way for Wilson to do this was in the building of her team. She made conscious, intentional efforts to ensure that everyone— from the store greeters and salespeople to her strategy team — looked like the people she grew up with. “I remember those early days meetings, and I’d tell everyone to look around at the people around them. I made sure they knew that they weren’t here by accident. They deserved to be here.” For Wilson, this was the only kind of mission statement that made sense. “It was really important to me that GreenPort created an authentic reflection of what the cannabis world actually looks like.”