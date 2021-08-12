I Took A Delta-8 Gummy Before Going On A Run. Things Got Weird — Really Weird

Still, I wanted to know about the COAs. Although some labs do allow their customers to pay to make small changes to COAs, such as official name changes, it’s not okay for manufacturers, retailers, or anyone else involved to tamper with COAs themselves. In Florida, where Hempire Direct was registered as a business, if anyone other than the lab that did the testing tampers with a COA, it’s a violation. Bell said if she saw this was happening, she would put a “stop sale” on the product. From there, she’d issue the company a “written warning [and then] a fine as step one, and I’d continue to monitor those products and the company to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” she says. “If we have habitual offenders, we do address it. Ultimately, we could take them to court and shut them down.”