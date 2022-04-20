I Took A Break From Weed After Smoking For 3 Years — Here’s What Happened

The two-week mark was really the hump I had to get over. It’s smooth sailing from here! I’m embarrassed to admit that I used to frantically search my room and purse when I thought I’d misplaced my vape pen. I’m now happy to say that I haven’t looked for it in days. I hadn’t realized how my weed usage had impacted my self-esteem, especially since I was still extremely high-functioning. Now, I’m realizing that I was getting away with a lot of negative self-talk around my “inability” to stop smoking. I’d joke about it, but a part of me was disappointed about my dependence, even if I didn’t want to admit it. I’ve never had much self-discipline; I’ve tried and failed to start many habits, like making my bed regularly or drinking more water, so making it *almost* three weeks (I went to a weed-themed music festival over the weekend…cut me some slack) is really boosting my confidence in myself. Maybe I CAN be the kind of person to take a walk every morning or remember to journal every day!