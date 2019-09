CBD Makes Everyone Feel Better—But No One Knows Why

As a CBD-user, you have to be careful about the products you’re choosing to ensure that you’re getting the safest, most effective form. Dr. Chen recommends buying CBD from larger retailers that you already trust — such as Whole Foods, CVS, Walgreens, or Kroger — so you have some level of certainty that these stores have done their due diligence to make sure the products they're selling are as safe as can be and properly dosed. Or, if you have the option in your state, go to a legal cannabis dispensary to get CBD, because those products are regulated tightly. "If you want to buy outside those parameters you have to do your own research," he says. (Obviously, letting your doctor know that you’re using CBD can be beneficial as well.)