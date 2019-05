Can You Pack CBD Products In Your Carry-On Bag?

But what if your CBD product is made from hemp, not cannabis? Weissman says that hemp-derived CBD products should be okay to fly with , while CBD derived from marijuana is still against the law on a federal level. This is just another example of how cannabis industries are operating in a grey area. "In this era of transition, where the federal authorities have yet to come down with definitive rules on CBD marketing and use in many products, many states or local governments are creating their own rules," Weissman says. For example, in some states, the local authorities are stricter and may take action if someone is found with a CBD product. (FYI, it's a good idea to know what the laws are surrounding cannabis in the place where you're traveling ahead of time.)