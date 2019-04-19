"It’s institutionalized sexism and the patriarchy. Women are told to be ‘good girls,’ and the dynamic is ‘boys will be boys, boys can have fun,’ and women are supposed to be a certain version of themselves. When we see women on screen who are a little outside that box, you get eyebrows raised, and you get people upset about that. It’s not just men [who are upset by that], it’s women, too. There’s so much scrutiny that women get to be likeable, and I was just like — no. Fuck that. It’s not even women behaving badly, it’s women being like people. They’re just living their lives. Most people have a day where they let it all hang out. For me, when I get those questions and I hear those things, I just know it’s sexism. I don’t know if it’s even the person asking the question’s fault, because I know how ingrained the sexism is from all the things they’ve seen and know and have been taught for years and years."