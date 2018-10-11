"Do I think Sweet/Vicious would be a bigger thing now? Yeah," admits writer-director Robinson, who has since moved on to several big projects, including a comic book (yes, really). "But do I think that the show would be different because there would be a lot of added pressure, in terms of the way that executives looked at how to build the show based on what is happening [in our culture]? Yes! We were able to make the show that we made because everything wasn’t as noisy, and everyone didn’t think that they were a professor of #MeToo."