Gina Rodriguez Will Kick Up Her Heels In A New Netflix Rom-Com

Consider Gina Rodriguez the new John Cusack, because she's about to bring what will undoubtedly be an iconic romantic comedy to Netflix.
The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Monday that the Jane the Virgin actor will star in and produce Somebody Great, a story about a woman (Rodriguez) who undergoes a devastating breakup. Rather than wallow in her sorrows, she rounds up her best friends and causes all kinds of trouble around New York City before moving across the country for a fresh start and a new job. Don't just settle for a new haircut when you could have a brand-new life, girl!
Advertisement
If you're not into super sappy romance flicks, you're likely in luck with Somebody Great. The film, which will be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, boasts an impressive list of producers, including Paul Feig and Jessie Henderson (Ghostbusters), Anthony Bregman (Our Idiot Brother), and Peter Cron (American Ultra).
Robinson celebrated the news of her directorial debut on Twitter.
"I always wanted to watch a romantic comedy where a woman could be her own white knight. A movie that's central love story revolves around female friendship. And now I get to make one," she wrote. "To be on this journey with @PaulFeig, @HereIsGina and @Netflix is a dream come true."
I always wanted to watch a romantic comedy where a woman could be her own white knight. A movie that’s central love story revolves around female friendship. And now I get to make one. To be on this journey with @paulfeig, @HereIsGina and @netflix is a dream come true. pic.twitter.com/sd7RLyGpJm— Jenn Kaytin Robinson (@JennKaytin) February 26, 2018
Though many details surrounding the film have yet to be released, we couldn't be more thrilled by its promise to portray a Latina woman as someone who's simultaneously strong, vulnerable, independent, and driven. From what we know so far, this is a huge departure from 2002's problematic NYC-based rom-com, Maid in Manhattan.
The casting news also comes just weeks after Rodriguez wrote an essay for Variety calling for more Latinx representation in Hollywood.
"Latinos are not only prominent and loyal in the consumer market but also make up one of the largest demographics at the box office every opening weekend," Rodriguez said. "The fact that we are not seen on screen despite our vast contributions is devastating."
Rodriguez isn't letting Hollywood's outdated practices hold her back, though. The actress is fresh off the heels of her latest film, Annihilation, and she recently made her directorial debut on Jane The Virgin.
Advertisement
Related Video:
Advertisement