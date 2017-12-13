Since the 2002 romantic comedy, there haven’t been many other shows or movies that focus primarily on maids or domestic workers. The exceptions to this trend only give us more complications to grapple with when it comes to this underrepresented group. 2011’s The Help, adapted from Kathryn Stockett’s eponymous novel, focused on the relationship that an aspiring white journalist fostered with Black domestic workers to help her with a story. The same year, American Horror Story: Murder House premiered, featuring a ghost maid that could change her appearance to seduce the man of the house. And perhaps most infamously, Lifetime aired Devious Maids for four seasons before it was canceled. The serious featured an ensemble cast who became entangled in a web of scandals that included sex, murder, and their wealthy employers. It relied on the trope of the “spicy Latina” for its edge.