Julia Roberts Recreated Her Most Iconic Scenes & It's Amazing

It's tough to imagine condensing a decades-spanning career into just under 10 minutes, but Julia Roberts, the Academy Award-winning rom-com queen, did just that. Rolling Stone reports that during an appearance on The Late Late Show, she and James Corden skipped out on the Carpool Karaoke and decided to give audiences a one-of-a-kind retrospective.
Roberts was promoting her new film, Wonder, but the best part of her interview was a compilation of short scenes she performed with Corden. Complete with wardrobe and set changes, Roberts reenacted famous scenes — and some not-so-famous ones, too — from her wide-ranging oeuvre. Bigger hits such as Notting Hill, Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich all got some time, but some of the comedy gold came from some of Roberts' sleeper hits, like Closer, Mona Lisa Smile, and Charlie Wilson's War.
Thanks to green screen tech and low-budget props like pancakes and pasta, the actors went to London, where Corden did his best Hugh Grant, to the backwoods of America for Runaway Bride, complete with a "horse." Overzealous Corden did manage to make Roberts break character in the Steel Magnolias sequence, though it's tough to take any of it seriously when both of them are swapping wigs at a breakneck pace and laughing through Roberts' roles.
Corden's versions of Roberts' leading men (and women) are worth a mention, too. His sleepy, slurry Hugh Grant was great, but his Tom Hanks and George Clooney — complete with twins and a bottle of tequila — almost stole the spotlight from Roberts' megawatt smile and enthusiasm. For fans that just want to see Roberts' most memorable character, the Pretty Woman segment, which includes Vivian Ward's now-iconic takedown of a sales clerk, happens at 3:50.
The whole production ends with a musical number from My Best Friend's Wedding, which is the perfect thing to get a song stuck in fans' heads and appease anyone who was hoping for the karaoke singalongs that Corden's known for.
