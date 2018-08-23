Please document your answers on a sheet of paper, and then rip them right up, because there's no reason you shouldn't watch both these movies in a row right now. Set It Up follows the reluctant love story of two hard-working assistants and To All The Boys I Loved Before follows the reluctant love story of two high schoolers. They are also both filled with the tropes that make romantic comedies great: conniving plans, secret relationships, and a dramatic scene where someone confesses their love. Who doesn't have time for that?