In case you hadn't heard, the rom-com is back. It started earlier this summer with Netflix's release of Set It Up, and just got even better with the addition of To All The Boys I've Loved Before, based on the Jenny Han novel of the same name. But which one should you cancel plans and watch tonight?
This is a hard question, since they're both an incredible breath of fresh air in the world of rom-coms and Netflix movies. But since I didn't have plans to cancel in the first place, I watched them both, and created a handy quiz that will help you figure out if you're more Zoey Deutch or Lana Condor. Please feel free to print this out and distribute to your friends accordingly:
How old are you?
a) Under 18
b) Over 18
Are you:
a) Crushing uncontrollably?
b) Too busy for love?
East Coast or West Coast?
a) East Coast
b) West Coast
If you had to choose, your ideal date would be with:
a) Chris Evans
b) Mark Ruffalo
How close are you with your family?
a) We talk on the phone every now and then.
b) We see each other probably too much.
Do you want Pete Davidson popping up unexpectedly on your screen?
a) Yes
b) No
Do you think Carrie should have ended up with Aiden or Big from Sex And The City?
a) Aiden
b) Big
Would you rather get a letter or an email?
a) Letter, it's more sentimental!
b) Email, it's faster!
a) Yes
b) No
Please document your answers on a sheet of paper, and then rip them right up, because there's no reason you shouldn't watch both these movies in a row right now. Set It Up follows the reluctant love story of two hard-working assistants and To All The Boys I Loved Before follows the reluctant love story of two high schoolers. They are also both filled with the tropes that make romantic comedies great: conniving plans, secret relationships, and a dramatic scene where someone confesses their love. Who doesn't have time for that?
