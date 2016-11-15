This MTV Show Tackles Sexual Assualt In A Totally New Way

Obviously, female friendship is very strong theme of the show, but a potential love interest is introduced in the pilot. Will the show have a romantic subplot?

"Yes. In episode 3 we really dig into the Tyler-Jules relationship and at the end of it, she realizes it's not his dead brother that's keeping her at bay and making her not want to go forward with the relationship. It's the fact that she was assaulted and she doesn't know how to do that again. She's scared, she's not comfortable, and she doesn't know how to be in a relationship. And there's a very sweet moment when she realizes it is something she wants but she needs to take it slow. And he completely accepts that. It's a very sweet romance that they share throughout the season, but it always has this undertone of her keeping this terrible secret, 'I killed your brother.' We had a lot of fun writing that story because we feel it was able to tackle so many things at once, that part of being a survivor. It's how do you have relationships, how do you move forward. That story is just as important as the story of trauma itself."

