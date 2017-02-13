Campus rape is an uncomfortable problem to address on TV — but it's also one that's happening, and needs to be discussed. Sweet/Vicious may be fiction, but it's also a program that empowers survivors, and holds a less-than-flattering mirror up to administrations who side with rapists over victims in order to protect their own bottom line. It's a TV show that unapologetically calls for justice — and in troubling times, it's exactly what we need.