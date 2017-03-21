Embracing The Geekiness Of Wire-Rim Glasses

As the years passed and I graduated from college, the glasses market exploded with thick, acetate frames. The “cool” frames kept getting bigger and bigger, more oversized and bug-eyed. I cycled from small rectangular tortoiseshell to circular ones, to modern clear frames, to two-toned hipster acetates, to retro red frames.



I was deep in the vintage-granny look during a bout of eye infection when it uncomfortably dawned on me one day that I was staring into the eyes of someone who wasn’t even into “statement glasses.” It was as though I had been wearing an ironic disguise the entire time. All my life, I wanted to avoid any attention brought to my googly Igor eyes. Yet, there I was, even post-surgery, still self-conscious about my poor vision while also wearing bold frames that directly showcased the biggest pain point from my life.



This look wasn’t working for me. At least, not anymore. For starters, thick lenses in big-ass frames literally get heavy on the face. Secondly, acetate frames were always resting on my cheeks — I have a shallow nose bridge (shoutout to my fellow Asians) and I never realized how radically imperative nose pads are. Lastly, the idea of wearing glasses primarily as a fashion accessory was backwards-thinking for me, as someone who can barely make out her own reflection in the mirror. Sure, I had loved my stylish frames when they served their sartorial purpose, but at the end (and beginning, ha) of the day, I need practical glasses that I can see out of. So, with that, I went old school again, ditching acetate in favor of subtle, basic wire-rim glasses.



Lucky for me, geeked-out wire-rim frames are making quite the comeback, so it doesn’t take much effort to score a solid pair. I enjoy the plethora of style options available and it makes me wish I had this wide of a selection growing up. The only downside is that thin wire frames aren’t very conducive to concealing the extreme thickness of -10.50 prescription lenses, but whatever. I can still make these my own. Even if you'll never see me rocking glasses as a finishing touch to an #OOTD, I do feel a certain comfort knowing that I have, at the very least, found glasses that are intended to help me see with such clarity. Yes, this is my look.



For options you can wear, shop ahead.