Drew Barrymore’s Latest Project Involves Protecting Your Eyes

There's a reason Drew Barrymore has had not one, but two chart-topping songs dedicated to her in the past two years. It seems like there's nothing this multi-hyphenate of woman can't do — and the world is (literally) singing her praises. Since the good old days of E.T. the Extra Terrestrial and Never Been Kissed, we've seen the actress-turned-entrepreneur everywhere from Netflix to Walmart. And as if her Flower home collection for Walmart wasn't already the stuff of our interior design dreams, Barrymore keeps finding stylish ways to improve our lives. This time, it's all about the eyes.
Since starting Flower Beauty and Flower Home at Walmart, the bonafide business mogul has been focused on delivering what she calls "prestige at mass," one affordable throw pillow at a time. She's now expanding that brand mission by taking eyewear to entirely new levels of cool with today's launch of blue light glasses, available at Walmart. The collection hits the ultimate design trifecta of fashion, form, and function so your eyes don't have to suffer in the name of Instagram (or Facebook, or Gmail, or whatever else has you glued to your handheld devices).“I screen, you screen...We all screen too much!” Barrymore says. “At Flower Eyewear, we are setting our sights on minimizing blue light."
So what exactly does that look like? Each of the seven stylish new Flower Eyewear frames has a yellow tint which absorbs the blue light of your screen. There are also extra layers of blue light-blocking coating in each frame, which can actually lead to reduced fatigue and protection from 40% of these damaging light rays. It's all pretty impressive for a product that doesn't even require a prescription and costs a fraction of the price of your iPhone.
Barrymore may not be able to stop the amount of time we spend in front of a screen (it takes a lot more than trendy eyewear to do that), but she can decrease the negative impact this behavior (read: addiction) is having on our eyes. Ahead, check out the selection of stylish shapes and colors from the collection, and be sure to keep a well-protected eye out for the next big thing the unstoppable Barrymore has up her sleeve.
