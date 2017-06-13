Summer is nothing without good music. Whether it be a party in the Hamptons, a cookout in your own backyard, a chill day at the beach, a night of clubbing, or simply lounging around the house to avoid the heat — you need a vibe. Music is always the best supplier of that. To this day, “Bills, Bills, Bills” takes me back to the summer before 6th grade.
To keep you well-rounded and ahead of the curve, I’ve gathered up the albums — some you’ve probably already heard, and others unreleased — that are sure to contain the bangers you'll groove to for all of summer ‘17. Getting ready for a night on the town? Hanging out with friends at home? Spending some alone time in seclusion, enjoying the breeze? I have a joint for you. Look no further than these artists and their recent projects for your summer anthem needs.