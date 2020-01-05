When they arrived, I was happy enough with their appearance and lightweight construction, but nothing about them prepared me for the reaction of the outside world. It wasn’t until I walked into the office and immediately received a barrage of compliments that I began to suspect that they were something special. It got so overwhelming that I started keeping track of the commentary, and in just one week, over 30 (!) co-workers had asked me where I got them or told me how much they loved them! But to be honest, not feeling tired at the end of the work day and a noticeable lack of headaches are a way better payoff than the consistent compliments the frames generate. My takeaway? If you’re on the fence about snagging a pair, I highly recommend trying these babies out. “Wellness” comes in all forms, whether it’s reduced eye strain brought on by super-power lenses or the simple self-esteem boost of wearing a cool and super-flattering new pair of specs.