I Actually Bought This $37 Wedding Guest Dress (& Didn't Regret It)

As a market editor on the Shopping team, I live and breathe picking product for others Shopping dilemmas get me fired up. And hunting for the sweetest deals ? You better believe I'm game. However, when it comes to fashion, I surprisingly tend to overspend and under-search. With one of the many weddings I'd attend this summer creeping up, I started my search for THE perfect dress (an elegant, careless-romantic number). I scrolled the site depths of trending brands and Instagram accounts. I lusted over and bookmarked my dream (read: bank account crushing) options. But nothing felt quite right and I was running out of time. Mid-workday moaning about my predicament caused a fellow R29 editor to steer me towards a site I hadn't considered: Need Supply . I took a fateful scroll through its stocked summer sale section and stumbled upon a dress from one of the site's more affordable private label brands, Farrow . On surface level, it was a high-risk shopping decision: final sale, non-returnable, and tight next-day shipping to make it in time for the wedding. But somehow pulling the impulse-buy shopping trigger felt strangely right. Was it was the ethereal print, the one-shoulder ruffled cut, or the 68% off price that enticed me? Whatever it was, I succumbed to its siren song — and I did not live to regret it.