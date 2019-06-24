While I had expected the size 3 to be snug around the waist or chest, the gown was actually perfectly oversized. In fact, based on how the dress fit my size 16 body, I would deduce it would fit people well over a size 20, even. I wanted to shout my love for this dress from the rooftops and let other plus size women know that they might be able to fit into it, too. I styled it with wide-brimmed hats and leather jackets on vacation, and sneakers at home. I now want to buy it in the yellow, cream, and pink shades, too. It is one of my most cherished items. It is only fair to mention, though, how much more confident I would have been about the sizing of the dress had the brand’s Instagram featured it on bodies that looked like mine.