It turned out that Innika Choo’s sizing was a bit different than I was used to. Instead of a standard XS - whatever, the brand offers dresses in sizes 1, 2, and 3. The dresses I was drawn to were purposely oversized and most had drawstring waists. The sizing chart seemed to signal that I would fit into a size 3, but still, I was hesitant. I had gotten my hopes up many times before only to be disappointed that, once again, a brand didn’t have options for my body. But two years and many saved Instagram posts later, I couldn’t stop thinking about those dresses. Given that most of Innika Choo’s dresses were about $400 (including shipping), I knew I’d have to save for a while before finally taking the plunge. So I did, for almost a year. When I went back to the site a couple months ago to finally make my purchase, I chose the “Peasant Broderie” style in a pastel blue color. It was the most I’ve spent on a dress in half a decade (although, of course, it’s on sale now), and I braced myself for the worst case scenario of it not fitting. But when the dress finally did arrive, I tried it on and immediately knew I had found my soulmate in dress form. Even when wedding dress shopping , I never experienced a “this is it” moment, but I had that “this is it — the most ME dress ever” moment with this dress.