I Tried Interchangeable Prescription Glasses — & Seeing Is Believing

With the tops (which range from $25-$30 apiece), changing up my look was as easy as slipping them on and off. (There’s even a sunglass option that works better than transition lenses, IMHO.) And if you get bored easily, Pair routinely adds limited-edition launches and collabs to keep things fresh. For the purposes of this review, Pair hooked me up with a series of tops, ranging from ivory cowhide (surprisingly wearable!) to sparkly green, painterly Van Gogh, and more. I was skeptical at how well it would, well, work, but it was honestly pretty seamless: The toppers are flat and very thin, so they don't add any bulk or weight when wearing your Pair frames . All in all, I'm impressed — and selfishly glad that I can now switch up my glasses as often as I switch up my manicure.