Zenni Optical Is A Gold Mine For Super Cute, Cheap Glasses

If you're a glasses -wearer like me, you know that it's nearly impossible to rely on a single pair — it's always a good idea to have backup specs in case of emergencies, or even for the sole purpose of spicing up your optical look for the day-to-day. And if you're a non-glasses-wearer, you must have had moments where you were curious how a pair of glasses might enhance your overall look. (Hey, no judgment if you wanna cosplay as one of us.) The one thing we can all agree upon is that glasses, for the most part, can be pricey depending on where you source from — and especially if you're looking for actually durable and stylish frames with prescription lenses. For so long, the majority of the optical industry was controlled by a few parent companies that set all costs when it came to eyewear. The advent of DTC brands like Warby Parker set out to change this model.