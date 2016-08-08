I am the absolute worst when it comes to staying hydrated. Even in the summer months, when drinking up becomes even more important, I still skip it. Everyone's body is different, so the best way to stay hydrated is to simply listen to your thirst. But when you're as busy as I am, it's way too easy to just forget hydration completely.
This week, I decided to explore fun and inspirational ways to stay hydrated. For five days straight, I made it a goal to drink eight eight-oz. glasses of water each day, to see how "perfect" hydration could affect my body. The 8x8 rule has long been repeated, but did you know that it's actually not totally accurate? I learned later that this "rule" is more of a guideline. It has stuck around simply because it's easy to remember.
Water is said to hydrate your skin, boost your immune system, and more. But this isn't quite accurate, either: Your body needs water for millions of functions, but that doesn't mean it can prevent disease or perform miracles. Still, getting enough can help you feel your best on a day-to-day basis.
And that's what I wanted to test: Would the 8x8 rule actually make me feel better?
The first thing I learned is that chugging water will lead to a lot of bathroom breaks — and that the best way to check your hydration status is to look at your pee. If it looks like lemonade, you're, um, golden. Clear pee, however, means you might be over-hydrated.
Also, did you know that cucumbers are 96% water? Apparently, you can eat your water!
Check out the video above to see how I felt after my wet and wacky week.
