This Woman Got The “Worst DM” Because She Wears Glasses

Peyser didn't let the message get to her, though she says that it's not the first time that she's gotten comments about her glasses. "These comments don't hurt my feelings. They do however illustrate that many men really believe I care about and respect their assessment of my appearance. I don't. I wear glasses because I need them," she explained. "Surprisingly, being able to see is important to me, a woman. It feels insane that I even need to assert the reason I wear glasses." While Peyser didn't respond to the mystery man, she did add one more tweet comparing her situation to the very relatable, very true-to-live movie, She's All That. "I felt mostly amused while reading it, like this stranger took some time to send me a long ass message to 'help' me," Peyser said. "Get a life dude, and also, you're wrong."