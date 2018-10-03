Then the fun part starts. The website prompts you to position your face a "dollar bill-length" away from your computer or phone screen, and tilt your head, then only move your eyes up, down, left, and right. (Yes, it is ironic that getting your eyes tested involves staring into a computer screen, which is bad for your eyes.) For the vision test, you stand 10 feet away from your screen, and it records you reading off the letters one eye at a time. Standing in my kitchen reading aloud to no one, I thought, Couldn't you just cheat? Technically, yes, but this video gets sent to an ophthalmologist who reviews the results and gets back to you in 24 hours. At the end of the test, you manually input the prescription that you wear and order your boxes of contact lenses.