Your best bet is to talk to your doctor or healthcare provider about whether or not you really need to be taking supplements in the first place. Most of us are able to get all the nutrients we need from foods, anyways. If they find you'd benefit from supplements, they may be able to recommend a specific brand to get. Also, be skeptical about any claims that seem to be too good to be true, a FDA representative suggests. If you see something that gives you pause (like a sketchy ingredient or lofty promise), the National Institutes of Health has a dietary supplement database that allows you to search for ingredients, products or manufacturers.