The Best Health & Fitness Podcasts To Help You Reach Your Goals

Cory Stieg
Photographed by Andi Elloway.
If you recently started a new workout, or made some type of health resolution, chances are you could use a pep talk. Staying motivated can be really difficult, particularly when you're implementing a new routine. But having someone in your ear giving you gentle advice and smart suggestions can certainly help.
The good news is, you don't need to hire a personal trainer to get this kind of encouragement, because there are lots of free podcasts that focus on health and fitness. Whether you want to learn about your body, or need inspiration for your walk to the gym, there's a podcast that suits your mood.
Ahead we found the best health and fitness podcasts to download and listen to this year.
Nutrition Matters

Listening to an episode of Nutrition Matters, hosted by registered dietitian and food therapist, Paige Smathers, is both educational and comforting. Smathers interviews another RD or health professional about nutrition, food, or eating disorders, and incites thought-provoking conversations about important topics like weight bias or hormonal health. She's also a mom, and will often talk about raising and feeding kids.

Best for: Getting food for thought about food.

Available on Apple Podcasts.
You Can Eat With Us

This is a brand new podcast from Cara Harbstreet, MS, RD, LD, the anti-diet dietitian behind Street Smart Nutrition. Harbstreet is a firm believer in intuitive eating, which can be a tricky topic for some people to wrap their heads around. On her podcast, she'll be interviewing other experts in the field, talking about food, discussing research and trends, as well as sharing personal stories.

Best for: Discovering how to reject diet culture and eat intuitively.

Available on Apple Podcasts.
The Dumbbells

Often when people talk about their own health and fitness routines it can seem finger-wagging, but Eugene Cordero and Ryan Stanger, the hosts of The Dumbbells are not like that at all. It helps that the pair are improv comedians with backgrounds in fitness, so they know their stuff and are funny about it. On the podcast they unpack health and fitness trends and answer listener-submitted questions.

Best for: when you want to laugh.

Available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Ali On The Run Show

Ali Feller is a writer and runner who interviews some of the most fascinating people in fitness right now, from Kayla Itsines to Desiree Linden. While it is a health and fitness podcast, Feller occasionally covers topics like fertility, relationships, and business.

Best for: Learning more about the fitness people you keep seeing on Instagram.

Available on Apple Podcasts.
The Nutrition Diva

"The Nutrition Diva" is the alter ego of Monica Reinagel, MS, LDN, CNS, a registered dietitian. Each episode, she covers a topic related to a food trend or new research, like what mushroom coffee is and whether fish oil is overrated. The episodes are only 10 minutes long, so they're short and don't ramble on. And Reinagel went to culinary school, so she knows a lot about cooking and taste.

Best for: Foodies who want insight about health and nutrition, but also appreciate delicious-tasting foods.

Available on Apple Podcasts
Food Heaven Podcast

Wendy and Jess have a lot of letters after their name, as they're both MS, RD, CDE, in NYC — but they're also BFFs. On their podcast, they cover important nutrition topics in a relevant way, from how to handle fat-shaming doctors to how to cook healthy meals with your partner.

Best for: Expert opinions on the diet trends you see all over Instagram.

Available on Apple Podcasts.
The BodyLove Project

Jessi Haggerty is a registered dietitian, intuitive eating counselor, and certified personal trainer who incorporates body positivity into all aspects of her work and life. On her podcast, she talks to fellow clinicians and influencers about body acceptance and health at every size. There's a new episode every single week, and Haggerty usually covers something buzzy or relevant to you right now.

Best for: Times when you want to give diet culture the middle finger.

Available on Apple Podcasts.
Found My Fitness

Rhonda Perciavalle Patrick knows a thing or two about health and fitness. She has a PhD in biomedical science and has researched aging, cancer, and nutrition extensively. Dr. Patrick interviews top researchers on her podcast, and decodes topics you may have heard of (like the ketogenic diet and intermittent fasting). The science may go over your head, but it's fascinating if you have the stamina.

Best for: When you need an expert to tell you the truth about a health trend.

Available on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.
Rich Roll

While you might not feel like you have a ton in common with an ultramarathoner, Rich Roll's self-titled podcast may change your mind. Roll records conversations (he insists that they aren't "interviews") with people in the health and wellness field who he admires. The episodes get pretty deep, and usually touch on the meaning of life in some capacity.

Best for: When you need a reminder of what you're capable of.

Available on Apple Podcasts and the Rich Roll app.
Food Psych

Christy Harrison is a registered dietitian nutritionist who specializes in intuitive eating and body positivity. Each episode, Harrison interviews someone in the body positive community about topics from mental health and relationships, to fatphobia in the workplace and representation in the media. She also posts inspirational quotes from the podcast on Instagram — and you're going to want to archive them all.

Best for: A healthy dose of body positivity.

Available on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.
Hurdle

As the name suggests, Hurdle highlights people who turned to fitness to get through a tough time. This podcast is brand new and hosted by writer and trainer, Emily Abbate, who has an inspirational relationship with fitness herself. In the first episode, she talks about how she discovered running 10 years ago as a frustrated college freshman. Whether you're a marathoner or just need courage to sign up for your first boutique fitness class, chances are you'll hear a little bit of yourself in these stories.

Best for: When you're faced with a setback and in need of motivation.

Available on Apple Podcasts.
All About Fitness

If you geek out over anatomy and physiology, then you'll find personal trainer Pete McCall's podcast fascinating. McCall interviews exercise experts, professors, and researchers about topics like the benefits of HIIT or the science of muscle growth. Some of the episodes might be a little too in-depth for fitness novices, so start with the 15-minute episodes and see if you dig it.

Best for: Science nerds who want to learn more about the human body.

Available on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.
Motivated

Hosted by ABC news correspondent, Mara Schiavocampo, Motivated is an upbeat podcast for people who simply want to learn more about health, nutrition, and wellness. During the episodes, Schiavocampo interviews fitness experts and doctors about interesting health trends. They're only about 30-minutes long, and Schiavocampo does a great job of breaking down complex topics into digestible information you can use in your daily life.

Best for: Beginners who are just getting into fitness.

Available on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.
