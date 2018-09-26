View this post on Instagram
Questions like: “what’s the perfect way to eat?” or “how can I control my weight with food?” or “how can I eat to ensure I won’t develop X condition?” are questions I hear all the time. What’s fascinating to me is looking deeper than the question itself and instead reflecting on *why* we are asking these questions in the first place. In other words, what part of me wants to know the answer to this question? + When you go deeper and look at why you’re asking questions like these, you often see what’s really going on. Often it’s an indication of something going on deeper for you and looking at why you’re asking can—in many cases—give you more insight than any “answer” to these questions ever could. + What do you think? What’s an example of when you’ve asked yourself why you’re asking this question and what insight has it brought to you to take that step back? + For more on this topic, check out this week’s podcast with the fabulous Monica Mo, PhD! @wellseek
ONE! MORE! DAY! ?????? The official launch of the “You Can Eat With Us” Podcast with @libre.connections is going live tomorrow! You can find it on our website (linked in our bio) or search for us on SoundCloud. We will also be hosted on iTunes once their technical issues are resolved so look for an announcement so you can subscribe and listen. . Our first guest is @rachaelhartleyrd and she shares sooooo much truth as she gives an overview and intro to intuitive eating. You’re going to love what she has to say so be sure to tune in, but if you just can’t wait there’s a short teaser episode available now! You can hear the inspiration for the podcast and learn where the name came from, plus everything you can expect to hear in Season 1. . What topics are you most interested in? Leave a comment or share your questions, and then be sure to listen in! . #livelibre #youcaneatwithus #intuitiveeating #haes #nondietapproach #bodyrespect #bodykindness #dietculturedropout #dietcultureisameangirl
Tell me... how many times have you let your body hold you back from living your most full life? ? I’ll go on that vacation once I lose weight ? I’ll wear that dress when my arms are more ‘toned’ ? I’ll sign up for that dating app when I fit into a size X No more waiting. @iamannachapman says it all - living your most full life in THIS body... your RIGHT NOW body... is your active resistance against societal standards of beauty and thus, the patriarchy. If you haven’t gotten a chance to hear our conversation - head to the link in my profile to hear us talk about everything from fat acceptance to intuitive movement. #bodyloveprojectpodcast #bodyloveyoga #yoga #personaltrainer #personaltraining #intuitiveeating #healthateverysize #haes #fatacceptance
Turning back my biological age one high-intensity interval training (HIIT) bike ride at a time. Maximal oxygen intake (known as VO2max) is one of the best ways to quantitate aerobic capacity. VO2 max measures the capacity of the heart, lungs, and blood to transport oxygen to the working muscles, and measures the utilization of oxygen by the muscles during exercise. Unfortunately, after the age of 25 most people’s VO2 max declines about 10% per decade. One of the most efficient ways of improving VO2 max is getting close to maximal heart rate. One great way to do that is high-intensity aerobic exercise. One study in young healthy volunteers showed that 24 sessions of high-intensity interval training over the course of 8 weeks(10-minute warm-up, 4-minute intervals of intense exercise x4, with 3-minute active recovery in between and a 5-minute cooldown for a total of 40 minutes per session) improved VO2 max by 12%. Those 24 sessions of HIIT over the course of eight weeks effectively can take you back a decade in terms of your VO2 max. I'm sold. Study link: http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0088375 #highintensityintervaltraining #cycling #spinclass #vo2max #fitness #longevity #aging #sweat
“Instead of being ashamed of doing what you do or being what you are, why not celebrate it? Why not be proud of the fact that the body you are in can do great things?” * * * * * Mirna Valerio, may not meet your idea of what a runner is or should look like, but make no mistake — @TheMirnavator is an athlete. With an impressive slew of ultra marathons to her name, I think Mirna is one of the most inspirational athletes I have ever met -- a true ambassador of sport on a mission to empower women of all shapes and sizes to proudly embrace their bodies, expand their horizons, and own their truth. * * * * * Carrying herself with grace, an intelligent self-confidence and a smile so gleeful it brightens all in her path, Mirna's appeal has less to do with her ability to run long distances and everything to do with her unapologetic celebration of her personal truth. Mirna's joyful self-acceptance is both real and rare. It's both authentic and bold. It's as infectious as it is inclusive. And it's incredibly empowering to the millions of people who suffer body shame issues silently. * * * * * An incredibly inspiring underdog every person story, Mirna's journey is not one marked by dramatic before and after photos. On the contrary, this is a story about body acceptance and body positivity. It's a conversation about self-empowerment and self-acceptance. It’s about tackling stereotypes, overcoming prejudice and the importance of inclusion. And it's an exchange about the need to redefine how we think about and define athleticism, the spirit of sport, and fitness in general. But more than anything, this is a conversation about owning your truth. I adore Mirna and I absolutely love this conversation. I think you will too. Plus - MIRNA SINGS OPERA AT THE END! Link to podcast in bio. Enjoy! ✌?? - Rich * * * * * #RRP #podcast #Mirnavator @REI @Merrell @JCPenney #running #fitspo #empowerment #motivation #bodylove #running #trailrunning #femaleempowerment #womensrights #riseup #hereIAm #ultrarunning #ultramarathon #girlpower #likeagirl #inspiration #fitspo @skirtsports
There are SO many ways to invest in your own growth and care that have nothing to do with food and your body. Whatever your passions are outside of food and body, you deserve to have the time, space, and mental energy to focus on those—and to be able to figure out what they are. Diet culture robs you of that ability, the ability to know yourself and your passions. Diet culture steals your time, energy, money, and health, which is why I call it The Life Thief. This year, resolve to reclaim your life from The Life Thief by focusing on the things that really matter to you. Resolve to discover life beyond diet culture. . . Thank you to @stefanireinoldmd for this quote! If you want to hear more about HAES, intuitive eating, and body liberation, head on over to wherever you get your podcasts and download the latest episode of Food Psych today! . . And if you're ready for a deeper dive into all things anti-diet, come check out my intuitive eating online course at christyharrison.com/course ❤️ . . #haes #intuitiveeating #edrecovery #antidietproject #antidiet #riotsnotdiets #effyourbeautystandards #losehatenotweight #lifebeyonddieting #thelifethief #balancednotclean #foodisfuel #prorecovery #bodyposi #bodypositive #bopo #foodpsychpod #foodpsych #feminism #healthateverysize #nourishnotpunish
Got #HIIT ? Dr. Martin Gibala has been researching the benefits of high intensity training for years. On this episode of All About Fitness (Link in profile) he shares the benefits of HIIT and some simple solutions that can help you get a lot of results in a short amount of time. Hint: it’s about intensity, NOT duration! @ideafit @corehandf @joerogan @equinox @menshealthmag