Questions like: “what’s the perfect way to eat?” or “how can I control my weight with food?” or “how can I eat to ensure I won’t develop X condition?” are questions I hear all the time. What’s fascinating to me is looking deeper than the question itself and instead reflecting on *why* we are asking these questions in the first place. In other words, what part of me wants to know the answer to this question? + When you go deeper and look at why you’re asking questions like these, you often see what’s really going on. Often it’s an indication of something going on deeper for you and looking at why you’re asking can—in many cases—give you more insight than any “answer” to these questions ever could. + What do you think? What’s an example of when you’ve asked yourself why you’re asking this question and what insight has it brought to you to take that step back? + For more on this topic, check out this week’s podcast with the fabulous Monica Mo, PhD! @wellseek