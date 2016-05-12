The videos are just one component (dubbed “Open Your Heart”) of the classic specs brands’ expansive #ItTakesCourage campaign, which is comprised of seven other parts — “Fight Perfection,” “Face Critics,” “Do Your Part,” “Push Yourself,” “Start New,” “Unplug,” and “Face Your Fears.” The campaign aims to communicate "that courage is not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it, that is not just physical bravery but is what pushes people to face their fears and to go beyond their limits," according to a Ray-Ban rep. Expect the campaign to continue rolling out over the next six months (we're hoping for more touching videos like these!).



The print ads in #ItTakesCourage feature eight scenarios intended to illustrate these eight acts of courage, from a guy surfing amid a school of sharks for “Face Your Fears,” to a couple having a meaningful-looking IRL conversation on the subway, surrounded by a sea of people with smartphones covering their faces — literally — for “Unplug.”



Check out the Eye to Eye videos, below.

