You asked, and Warby Parker listened — the cult-favorite affordable prescription eyeglass brand has officially announced the launch of their new, first-ever daily contact lens brand. Called Scout by Warby Parker, the lenses are affordable, breathable, and most of all, comfortable.
“We recognized that a sizable percentage of our customers also wear contact lenses, which meant they had to visit different doctors and eyewear stores to fulfill all of their vision needs," Warby Parker co-founder and co-CEO Dave Gilboa said in a press release. "The addition of Scout really puts us in a position of being a one-stop shop.”
“This is the first time we’re launching a new brand within Warby Parker — it’s a tremendous milestone for our team," adds co-founder and co-CEO Neil Blumenthal. "As we approached the launch of Scout, it was essential to us that the product be affordable, comfortable, and high quality. We took our time developing the perfect contact lens experience for our customers and are excited to have it out in the world.”
An entire three-month supply pack will be priced at $110 (which comes out to less than $1.25 a day). And not surprisingly for a company that prides itself on being carbon neutral, the box the lenses arrive in is made from the recycled plastic that comes from the lens production process.
People fall in love with WP frames because they're easy to try on and many of the styles look great on everyone. Lenses don't have to look good, but they do have to feel good — a challenge, since different eyeballs require different lens features. But Scout does an admirable job at creating a universally wearable contact. The company's Centraform technology creates a smooth edge design that decreases the likelihood you'll actually feel the lens in your eye — meaning, these might just be the most comfortable contacts you'll ever lay your eyes on (or under?).
If you're still not convinced, Warby Parker will also be offering a $5 trial pack with six days’ worth of the Scout lenses for you to try out — a nod to their already successful feature that allows customers to test drive five pairs of frames before making a final decision.
Starting November 19, the Scout contact lenses will be available in Warby Parker stores and at warbyparker.com/scout. In addition to Scout, the brand will have an array of other contact lens brands available for purchase both in-stores and online.
