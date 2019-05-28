For those of us who wear glasses, picking out a new pair can be tricky. How on earth are you meant to determine whether a style suits you when you can't see your reflection in the mirror? It's a pretty major decision, too – you'll have to live with your choice for a year or so until your next eye test.
As someone who has made many a mistake with my choice of specs, I know the struggle only too well. Thankfully, so do many designers. With glasses becoming trendy in recent years, we are no longer stuck choosing between chunky plastic 'nerd' glasses and those rectangular FCUK frames everyone seemed to love in the early 2000s.
We can credit Gucci's '70s-heavy aesthetic for a renaissance of oversized retro-style glasses. Think large wire-framed specs, aviators and vintage tortoiseshell glasses – the latest iteration of the granny-chic trend. Transparent acetate glasses are also big news in 2019, with designers loving clear and candy-coloured frames in shades of peach, pink, baby blue and lilac. Shape-wise, the double bridge and top-heavy Wayfarer are key trends.
Our go-tos for fashion eyeglasses include Le Specs – whose first optical collection features '90s-style oval micro glasses, modernised versions of the cat-eye and oversized butterfly-shaped frames – and Ace & Tate, who stock a huge range of designs that you won't find in your local Specsavers. Other great options include Bailey Nelson (for unusual shapes and colours), Cutler & Gross (retro-style classics), Black Eyewear (for bold, dramatic designs) and IOLLA (affordable price points).
Needing a prescription update and not sure where to start? Ahead we've rounded up our favourite eyewear from the most exciting brands on the market.