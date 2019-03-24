Cult Eyewear Label Le Specs Launches Opticals & Every Girl Who Wears Glasses Is Going To Want A Pair
With a slew of celebrity fans – including Rihanna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Cardi B, plus models Gigi, Bella and Kendall, and a host of influencers, too – it's fair to say that Le Specs is the coolest eyewear brand going.
Although it's been around since 1979, the label has solidified its reputation as the maker of must-have sunnies in the past few years, with collaborations with designers Adam Selman (whose cat-eye pair, The Last Lolita, was pretty much responsible for the micro-shades trend), Henry Holland, Jordan Askill, and Craig and Karl.
While the brand's playful and directional styles have garnered a cult following – think neon '50s shades with names like The Prowler and '90s Matrix-esque pairs dubbed Electricool – the brand isn't content with dominating the sunglasses space. This month Le Specs launched opticals and oh boy, does it make us want new glasses.
"Continuing our pioneering formula for partnering with the world's most influential designers and artisans, the [debut] collection has been designed in collaboration with renowned eyewear designer Blake Kuwahara," the brand's launch statement reads. "Combining Blake's vast optical experience with our 40 years of history and unique approach to affordable, well-designed eyewear, the collection has been developed to stand alone as a distinguished brand in the optometry market."
From statement specs like the oval-shaped, amber-hued Outskirt, to vintage-inspired cat-eye styles in milky pinks and classic tortoiseshell, there's a pair for every face shape and aesthetic preference. Le Specs, we've got our eye on you.
