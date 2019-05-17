Hot on the heels of our lime green obsession comes a new shade to fall for. The next thirst-quenching shade on the pastel spectrum? Lilac. During the '90s – the era of Lizzie McGuire-inspired platforms and Lil' Kim's unforgettable VMAs look – the soft hue certainly made an impact, and now it's hurtling back onto our 2019 wish list.
SS19's catwalks gave us inspiration aplenty for slotting the ice-cream colour into our daily uniform. Victoria Beckham offered up a sheer dress (a nod to the early '00s) and Tom Ford experimented with leather parachute trousers, while in true Tibi form, the label debuted pleated, loose dresses and satin-finish V-necks paired with high-waisted trousers.
How are we wearing the pleasingly sweet shade? We'll pair crisp white straight-leg jeans and a shoulder top with an impractical but oh-so-cute lilac micro bag, but if you're feeling particularly brave, go for a statement-making head-to-toe look.
In celebration of lilac's welcome comeback, we've found the ideal pieces that will fit seamlessly into your wardrobe.