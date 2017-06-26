The Perfect Glasses For Your Face Shape (& Personality)

Pick A Shade That Flatters

Once you've got your frames in hand, you'll want to focus on the details: namely, the color of your glasses. You want to find a hue that coordinates with your skin and hair tones. Salaun chimes in: “If you have dark hair,” she suggests “glasses in a dark tone [that] will bring out the richness in [your] coloring. If you have light hair, you might want to choose a frame that brings out the cream color, [brightening] your skin and your hair. Dark frames tend to lighten [pale] skin by contrast, and mid-toned frames tend to bring out the warmth in your face.”