10 Wire-Frame Aviators That Only Look Vintage

When you actually need 'em or not, choosing a pair of glasses that suits our face shape style is an ongoing battle, not a passing trend. Yet the shapes, colors, and materials we gravitate towards are. So when The New York Times declared "Aviators Return: An Old School Frame Is New Again," it may have seemed obvious to those who never gave up their slightly convex lenses. But for others, it signified a shift that most fashion people already knew: Yet another item from the '70s had been brought back to life.