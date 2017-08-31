10 Wire-Frame Aviators That Only Look Vintage

When you actually need 'em or not, choosing a pair of glasses that suits our
face shape style is an ongoing battle, not a passing trend. Yet the shapes, colors, and materials we gravitate towards are. So when The New York Times declared "Aviators Return: An Old School Frame Is New Again," it may have seemed obvious to those who never gave up their slightly convex lenses. But for others, it signified a shift that most fashion people already knew: Yet another item from the '70s had been brought back to life.
“When Alessandro Michele sent an oversize aviator onto [Gucci's] spring 2017 runway, everyone went crazy for it,” designer Garrett Leight told The Times. “He definitely played a role in this style becoming a trend again." For more mass audiences, though, the credit likely goes to Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, who have both made thin wire-frame glasses a rotating accessory in their off-duty repertoire.
But, regardless of who people are looking to for inspiration (we're looking to Refinery29's global editor-in-chief and cofounder, Christene Barberich), these oversized clear-lensed glasses are the perfect marriage of old and new. Dig around your favorite thrift store for an old school pair actually from the '70s, or click ahead for 10 options that look like they belonged to your grandmother.