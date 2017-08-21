Bella Hadid Gives A Sneak Peek At The Hyped Up Nike x Off-White Collaboration

Why did the model cross the road? Because she was rocking a pair of unreleased sneakers, and showing early access is one of the biggest ways to flex fashion clout. Earlier this summer, Bella Hadid was spotted wearing pre-released Nike x Off-White kicks, creating even more buzz around the hyped up collaboration. Now, newly-released product imagery means us mortals can get in on ogling the kicks.
Hadid has notably strong ties to both brands, so it's only natural she snagged a pair ahead of the official launch — the model accompanied designer Virgil Abloh to last month's CFDA Fashion Awards in a pink power suit turned party dress and opened the label's fall 2017 show in Paris; Hadid is also a face of Nike, most recently fronting the campaign for the rerelease of Nike's classic Cortez shoe. But as of this weekend, photographs of the entire collection are finally available.
According to High Snobiety, Abloh recently gifted several pairs of the sneakers to high-profile friends during Paris Fashion Week. The lucky recipients ranged from Michael Jordan and A$AP Rocky to Louis Vuitton's Kim Jones, who wore the pair during his bow for the fashion house’s spring 2018 runway show. Like Bella, most of these exchanges were well-documented on social media. Hey, getting your
hands feet in an early release of a collaboration this good is definitely worth advertising.
The collaboration is officially titled "The Ten: Icons Reimagined by Virgil Abloh," and will give famous Nike styles like Air Force 1s and Air Jordans the Off-White treatment: a deconstructed aesthetic blanketed in exaggerated branding (Bella's pair features dramatically lengthened Nike swooshes and hand-scrawled slogans).
The Air Jordan 1, the Nike Blazer, the Nike Air Presto, Nike Air Max 90 and Nike VaporMax will be pre-released at NikeLab stores during the global crop of upcoming spring/summer 2018 fashion weeks; they will be available in New York (September 9-13), London (September 18-22), Milan (September 21-25) and Paris (September 26-30), with the full offering launching worldwide in November, according to Business of Fashion.