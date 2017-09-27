Kanye West Is Rumored To Be Debuting Yeezy Season Six In Paris

Six years after Kanye West premiered his first clothing line, DW by Kanye West, in Paris, the rapper is ready to ball so hard in the City of Lights again. It seems that Mr. West did not skip New York Fashion Week like we originally thought, instead it looks like he never had plans to show in New York in the first place.
Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies aren’t things we're trying to keep up with, and on Wednesday, People reported that Kanye West’s collaboration with Adidas, Yeezy Season 6 would make its debut in Paris. For what it’s worth, this season’s offering will not come with a lot of fanfare or controversial castings. According to the magazine, West’s presentation will take place in a private showroom, and get this, he might not even be in the building.
An image of beige socks with "SEASON 6" written across the side shared by the twitter account for Donda (West’s “content, experience and product company” named after his mother, Donda West, that staged his first show in Paris), seemed to confirm the news.
Still no word, though, on if his wife Kim Kardashian West will attend Paris Fashion Week one year after her robbery. Guess we'll just have to stay tuned.
