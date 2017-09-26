A Year After The Paris Robbery, Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Anxiety

It's been 10 years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired on TV. This week, we examine how the world's most famous family has entertained us, angered us, and made an indisputable impact on our culture.
The Kardashian family's E! reality show's 10th anniversary isn't the only one the Kardashian family is marking this week. For Kim Kardashian, it's also been about a year since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. Men who were reportedly dressed as police officers stole her diamonds, including her engagement ring.
In an interview with T Singapore timed to Keeping up with the Kardashians' 10th anniversary, Kim Kardashian says she has "more anxiety" after the robbery.
"I definitely get a lot more anxiety now, just with people knowing your every move," Kardashian told T Singapore editor Joie Goh. The man who reportedly led the robbery used Kardashian's social media posts to learn about her jewelry, as well as her whereabouts. Goh notes that after the robbery, Kardashian stayed silent on social media for several months.
Kardashian also told Goh that these days, her most important priority is her two children, North and Saint West.
"My whole world is my kids, it's all I care about... from literally every last thing that they do to what they wear, to all their activities," the reality star told the magazine. "I love being their mom. I definitely don't hang out with my friends as much, just because I have to be with my kids."
Even though she's back on social media, though, Kardashian told T Singapore she still doesn't post as much as she used to. And sometimes that starts rumors among her fans.
"It's funny — so much can go on at home, but if you don't post about it, people think it never happened," Kardashian told Goh. "So they'll say, 'She hasn't posted with her sisters, she must be in a huge fight.' But it's not what consumes me anymore, like how it used to... When you realize you can put a message out there and there's so many people listening, you look at life differently."
