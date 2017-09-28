New York City Ballet Puts High-Fashion Costumes In Motion

"As a shop I would say we don’t pay too much attention to the runway shows and collections. It’s hard to say how much runway fashion references what we do here in costume design and creation, but I’m sure on a subconscious level things take root and stick in the back of my head," Happel tells Refinery29. Despite maintaining a separate focus, the couturier admits that fashion plays a hand in recreating iconic works of ballets past. "In 2012, I redesigned the costumes for George Balanchine’s Symphony in C. For that I went back to runways shows of Dior in the 50s for inspiration. They’re very different worlds, but there can be moments of overlap that can be quite beautiful."