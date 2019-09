Here's A Very Brief History Of Ballet, Told Through Incredible Costumes

If there's one thing you can do for yourself (or with someone else) that's not only pleasing to the eye, but good for the soul, it's treating yourself to a night at the ballet. Save for nights like prom, a wedding, or, say, the Met Gala , there's nothing quite like getting dressed up for a night of dance at NYC's Lincoln Center. As everyone taps their way into the David H. Koch theater, by way of patent leather oxford dress shoes and ornate heels, fashion plays an audible and visual part of the cinematic experience. And one of the best companies in the world, the New York City Ballet (NYCB) , is gearing up for their Here/Now Festival , which will take fashion to the stage, too — a lot of it.