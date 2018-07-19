The 10 Fashion Brands & Pieces Everyone Is Buying Right Now

But there's some good news for those of us who can't quite afford the most popular — and most expensive — pieces each season: FILA's Disruptor II sneaker, a leader in the rising tide of the 'ugly' shoe, retails for a more reasonable $65 and comes in at number two for the women's hottest products. And that isn't the only divisive item to appear in the top 10: Prada's nylon fanny pack came in at number four, while Balenciaga's gem-embellished platform Crocs came in last. Closely following are pieces that reflect the boom in logomania, like a Gucci logo-print swimsuit (third) and the Off-White industrial belt (sixth). This, too, can be seen in Gen Z's interest in Fendi and its reinvented FF 'Zucca' monogram — searches for both new and pre-owned pieces from the brand have gone up significantly this quarter.