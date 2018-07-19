The 10 Fashion Brands & Pieces Everyone Is Buying Right Now

Global fashion search platform Lyst has revealed it's quarterly trend report, naming the most coveted brands and products of the season and breaking down the data behind the shopping habits of more than five million shoppers.
You might remember last year's report when Demna Gvasalia of Balenciaga stole the top spot from Gucci. This time, though, designer Alessandro Michele's eccentricity came back fighting, and the Italian designer nabbed the lead. In fact, the brand's popularity shows no signs of letting up, with both the women's and men's most-wanted products being Gucci accessories — the GG Logo Belt, seen on everyone from Alexa Chung to Tiffany Hsu, for women, and the Stripe Slides, the poolside summer staple, for men. According to Lyst, the brand drives more than one million global searches per month.
But there's some good news for those of us who can't quite afford the most popular — and most expensive — pieces each season: FILA's Disruptor II sneaker, a leader in the rising tide of the 'ugly' shoe, retails for a more reasonable $65 and comes in at number two for the women's hottest products. And that isn't the only divisive item to appear in the top 10: Prada's nylon fanny pack came in at number four, while Balenciaga's gem-embellished platform Crocs came in last. Closely following are pieces that reflect the boom in logomania, like a Gucci logo-print swimsuit (third) and the Off-White industrial belt (sixth). This, too, can be seen in Gen Z's interest in Fendi and its reinvented FF 'Zucca' monogram — searches for both new and pre-owned pieces from the brand have gone up significantly this quarter.
While the royals may not spring to mind when we think of the world's hottest brands, their influence is undeniable. Clare Waight Keller’s revamped Givenchy is up six places after dressing Meghan Markle for her wedding, while contemporary brand Goat, which also dresses the Duchess of Sussex, has a piece at number nine with its blue Whitney dress.
In terms of sportswear labels, Nike is the only one to secure a spot in the report, climbing 11 places to number nine, beating Prada. Perhaps its recent collaboration with Vogue editor Anna Wintour boosted real fashion credibility, but, of course, athleisure is still reigning supreme on both the runways and streets of Fashion Month.
While Lyst's quarterly reports certainly shine a light on the trends, brands, designers, and pieces that we're searching for each season, there is very little that can't be predicted in them. So while we may not know what will be dominating come Q3, we do know what's happening right now. Ahead, shop the 10 It items of the moment.