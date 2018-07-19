The Top 10 Hottest Fashion Brands & Pieces Of 2018 So Far

Global fashion search platform Lyst has revealed it's quarterly trend report, naming the most coveted brands and products of the season. Analysing and breaking down the data behind the shopping habits of more than 5 million shoppers.
So who came out on top? You might remember that in Lyst's last report, Demna Gvasvalia’s Balenciaga had stolen the top spot from Gucci. This time though, Alessandro Michele's eccentricity came back fighting, nabbing the lead. In fact, the brand's popularity shows no sign of letting up, with both the women's and men's most-wanted product being a Gucci accessory – the ubiquitous GG Logo Belt, seen on everyone from Alexa Chung to Tiffany Hsu, for women, and the Stripe Slides, the poolside summer staple, for men. According to Lyst, the brand drives more than 1 million global searches per month.
It's good news for those of us who can't quite afford the hottest (and most expensive) fashion pieces each season: FILA's Disruptor Trainer, a leader in the rising tide of 'ugly' shoes, and retailing at a more reasonable £60, comes in at number two for the women's hottest products. We'll be styling with floral dresses and pastel suits this summer.
More divisive products appear in the top 10, with Balenciaga's gem-embellished platform Crocs at number 10 (Crocs launched their own heeled shoe this summer), and Prada's nylon belt bag at number 4, and closely following are pieces reflecting the boom in logomania that has captured a new generation of fashion obsessives: a Gucci logo print swimsuit (3rd), and the Off-White industrial belt (6th). This, too, can be seen in Gen Z's interest in Fendi and it's reinvented FF 'Zucca' monogram - searches for both new and preowned pieces from the brand have gone up significantly this quarter - seeing it enter the most coveted list.
While the Royals may not first spring to mind when we think of the world's hottest brands, their sartorial influence is undeniable. Clare Waight Keller’s Givenchy is up 6 places after dressing Meghan Markle for her wedding, while contemporary brand Goat, which also dresses the new new royal, has a piece at number 9 with duck-egg blue Whitney dress.
In terms of sportswear brands, Nike is the only one to secure a spot in the report, climbing 11 places to number 9, beating Prada. Perhaps its recent collaboration with Vogue US editor Anna Wintour boosted real fashion credibility, but of course athleisure is still reigning supreme both on the catwalks and streets of fashion month.
While Lyst's quarterly reports certainly shine a light on the trends, brands, designers, and pieces that we're searching for each season, there is very little that couldn't be predicted in them. Is this because Instagram, with its ads and influencers making us all value the same kind of look and personal style, has turned fashion into a follow-the-leader game, rather than an expression of our individuality? Let's see what Q3 brings.
