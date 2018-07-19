The Top 10 Hottest Fashion Brands & Pieces Of 2018 So Far

More divisive products appear in the top 10, with Balenciaga's gem-embellished platform Crocs at number 10 (Crocs launched their own heeled shoe this summer), and Prada's nylon belt bag at number 4, and closely following are pieces reflecting the boom in logomania that has captured a new generation of fashion obsessives: a Gucci logo print swimsuit (3rd), and the Off-White industrial belt (6th). This, too, can be seen in Gen Z's interest in Fendi and it's reinvented FF 'Zucca' monogram - searches for both new and preowned pieces from the brand have gone up significantly this quarter - seeing it enter the most coveted list.