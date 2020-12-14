In November, when Timothée Chalamet teased that he’d be hosting Saturday Night Live (with musical guest Bruce Springsteen, no less) on December 12, we had high expectations. Now, after watching (and re-watching) Saturday night’s episode, it’s clear that the actor didn’t disappoint. For his SNL debut, Chalamet sang an ode to growing up in New York City, featuring SNL regular and Staten Island native Pete Davidson, and got rightfully slapped by Questlove during a sketch about TikTok rappers. But, as anyone who watched the episode will tell you, the winning skit of the night referenced another one of our celebrity favorites: Harry Styles.
The scene, which aired early on in the episode, played out in the same way that so many of our daydreams have. In it, Chalamet sat down with Dionne Warwick (played by Ego Nwodim) to discuss the meaning behind “Watermelon Sugar.” “I think it’s just about summer, but some people think it’s about oral sex,” said
Styles Chalamet in the skit, British accent and all. But his impersonation didn’t stop there. Chalamet perfectly mimicked Styles’ unmatched fashion sense, too.
For the occasion, Chalamet donned a classic Styles ensemble: a Gucci button-down layered underneath a striped sweater, wide-leg trousers, and heeled loafers. His shirt also featured a statement collar, which, in addition to being a huge trend in 2020, was also featured throughout the latest season of The Crown on Princess Diana (played by Emma Corrin). “I’m a singer and a sort of essential fashion man — you could say I do it for everyone,” said Chalamet in the skit with a wink. He then accessorized with a handful of rings, including Styles’ signature pearls.
The look bore a striking resemblance to the one Styles wore to the 2020 Brit Awards, which included a brown Gucci suit worn with a lavender sweater, a Peter-Pan collared shirt, and Mary-Janes. (Chalamet’s look in the skit was also made up of Gucci pieces.)
Our best-case scenario would’ve seen Chalamet and Styles side-by-side at the piano — both wearing Gucci collars and horse-bit loafers. But, in lieu of an in-person acoustic duet, watching Chalamet call himself by Styles’ name on SNL is one second-best result we’re happy to accept.