From Princess Diana's engagement ring to her wedding dress, The Crown Season 4 fashion has no shortage of memorable moments. When creating Diana's costumes for the popular Netflix show, The Crown wardrobe designers looked at photos of the royal (played in the series by Emma Corrin ). The end result included spot-on recreations of some of Princess Di's most notable ensembles, like the outfit the Princess of Wales wore for the announcement of her engagement to Prince Charles, as well as creative twists on some of her other popular looks, like the color of the gown that she wore to the 1987 Cannes Film Festival.