Lady Gaga Wore A Tie-Dye Sweatsuit — & It’s Available For Purchase

After months of seeing Lady Gaga wearing luxury ensemble after luxury ensemble on the set of Ridley Scott’s upcoming film House of Gucci in Rome, the singer-actor is back in L.A., taking a break from high heels and wedding dresses. On Tuesday, Gaga was spotted post-Starbucks pick-up wearing a bright tie-dye sweatsuit from Radarte, the casual spin-off of SoCal fashion brand Rodarte.
She accessorized with neon pink-and-green Nike sneakers, cat-eye sunglasses attached to a pearl chain, and a matching pearl bracelet. Those, and a second tie-dye crewneck wrapped around her waist, because after months of wearing glamorous chalet attire and ‘80s-era suits, one hoodie simply isn’t enough.
Advertisement
While we enjoyed following along with Gaga’s on-set wardrobe — which also included fur caps, a Pretty Woman-esque dress, and lots of chunky gold chains — it’s nice to see the “Rain On Me” singer return to her laidback style. It doesn’t hurt that her L.A. look is actually attainable. That’s right: Gaga’s Radarte sweatsuit(s) is currently available for sale.
Though slightly pricier than the tie-dye pieces you made at sleepaway camp, Radarte’s collection of logo-covered, tie-dye loungewear is tenfold more affordable than anything from the set of House of Gucci — and a lot cozier, too. (Her crewneck, hoodie, and jogger-style sweatpants are $276, $322, and $276, respectively, and available in size XS to 2X.)
Shop the Gaga-approved set, below.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.