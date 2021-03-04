Not Even A Pandemic Can Stop Lady Gaga From Wearing Platform Heels

Though this is the first time she’s sported her Pleaser boots, the singer-actor-beauty entrepreneur has been showing off an enviable wardrobe in Italy this week. On Tuesday, she wore a camel-colored coat from Max Mara’s spring ‘21 collection, which she paired with black-and-maroon heels and a large Celine tote bag. And with plenty more filming left to do in the country that built Gucci, this is likely only the beginning of her sartorial jaunt through Italy.