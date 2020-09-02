These Face Masks Are Trending Thanks To Lady Gaga

During the last half a year, you’ve likely tried out your fair share of face masks, from medical masks to handmade cloth styles. Maybe you’ve even attached a decorative (and utilitarian) chain to them. Still, you probably haven’t delved quite as far into the face mask scene as Lady Gaga, who at Sunday’s MTV VMAs, wore not one, not two, but nine face masks, each of which was more bold, colorful, and totally over-the-top than the last. (Granted, it’s Lady Gaga we’re talking about, and going a step above the rest in the fashion department is kind of her thing.)
Of the nine face masks debuted, Gaga wore two metallic, crystal-encrusted masks, three digital face masks that lit up during her performances, and a fishbowl-like piece of headgear, among others. Suffice to say, they were hardly subtle.
In the days since, it seems that consumers are taking a cue from the 11-time Grammy winner, and stepping outside of their face mask comfort zones in favor of PPE that’s a little more worthy of, well, applause. In fact, according to Lyst, following her multiple appearances at the VMAs, searches for face masks with the terms “bold” and “colorful” spiked 43%, compared to the week before the award show. Of course, it’s unlikely that digital masks and pink, patent leather face harnesses à la the “Rain On Me” singer are gearing up to become the norm. (Though if that’s your style, we applaud you.) But, if these numbers are to be believed, you can expect a much more vibrant selection of masks from now on.
To help you find an option that’s somewhere between Lady Gaga-approved and basic cloth coverings, we rounded up some bold and colorful face masks for you to shop below.
