There Are Now Accessories To Make Your Mask More Stylish

Ever since a majority of the world’s population moved indoors amidst the pandemic, a number of interesting fashion trends have come to light. There was the #QuarantinePillowChallenge, which involved influencers swapping out mini dresses for pillows and accessorizing with Gucci and Chanel belts and bags. Then there was #JacquemusAtHome, a strangely satisfying viral trend, coined by designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, that involved making bras out of croissants and heels out of tropical fruit and toilet rolls. Then there was the nightgown dress trend, as if we needed yet another excuse not to get dressed in the morning. But the latest fashion item to garner attention during the pandemic is not entirely surprising: mask accessories.
If you’ve spent time on Instagram lately, you’ve probably noticed an uptick in face masks that aren’t just protective and fashionable, but also feature additional accessories, from éliou pearl chains reminiscent of Croakies to oversize ribbons that come with Collina Strada's version. Scrunchie-like "ties," chunky acetate chains, and beaded designs that go over the masks are some of the other accessories that have come to decorate this essential item lately.
Ahead, see accessories that are giving masks — that we should all continue to wear to curb the spread of the virus — a stylish twist.
