H&M Announces Its 10th Anniversary Conscious Collection & It’s Their Best One Yet

Stockholm-based brand, H&M is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their renowned Conscious Exclusive collection. Twice a year, the brand sources out designers and scientists alike to introduce never-before-used sustainable materials into their conscious collections. And with a decade worth of innovation to celebrate, the retailer continues to draw from the past while raising the bar with each new launch.
The 36-piece collection, which launched on Thursday, incorporates recycled brass, recycled zink and TENCEL x REFIBRA into a handful of the bygone era-inspired pieces.
“We’re really excited to be using REFIBRA™, which is made of reconstituted factory waste cotton that has been shredded and combined with wood pulp, before being remade into a new Tencel/Lyocell fibre," H&M Designer, Ella Soccoris told Refinery29. "It contributes to a circular economy thanks to its closed-loop process.”
As for the pieces themselves, you can expect to see lots of extravagant flourishes like ruffled sleeves, exaggerated collars and dark, romantic hues. Think a Clue-themed Halloween party, but actually wearable.
Ahead, shop H&M's Conscious Exclusive collection for yourself.
