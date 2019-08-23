This collaboration is particularly special because it shows the brand is investing in the continent beyond just opening stores. "You can’t open stores across the African continent and not have some kind of African feel to it. So recognizing an African designer like Mokubung who has been consistent in her work, just like the brand H&M, is a beautiful collaboration," she says. "It’s almost like we’re telling the world, oh, you’re only catching up now, that we’re the cool kids. Okay, grab a plate, we’ll be outside. It’s just beautiful to see how retail is having their finger on the pulse as much as film and television, which leads the conversation in pop culture."