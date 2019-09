For more insight on the appeal of the sentimental necklace style, we turned to Jennifer Meyer , the designer of possibly the most iconic version in recent history: the " mommy " or “ mummy ” necklace that Meghan Markle was spotted wearing the weekend of her baby shower. “There’s something so special about wearing the word ‘mommy’, ‘mama’, or ‘mom’ on your neck," says Meyer. "It’s a daily reminder of how incredibly it is to be a mother, and we get to wear that title proudly.” In addition, she reassured us that she “always cherishes” the gifts she receives from her children — “it’s always something from the heart.” So we think, no matter which of these necklaces you pick out for mom, she’s going to love the one you get her — because it came from you.