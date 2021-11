It’s 2021 And Olay Is Giving Out Free Juicy Couture Tracksuits

Some brand collabs were simply made to be: Louis Vuitton and Murakami, NARS and Andy Warhol, Supreme and, well, everyone. Joining those match-made-in-heaven ranks is none other than heritage skincare brand Olay and Juicy Couture , the loungewear imprint that brought candy-colored velour to Hollywood in the early aughts. Yes, you read that right — and no, you haven’t traveled back in time to the era of whale tails and micro-mini-skirts . It’s 2021, and we’re utterly here for a brand mashup that feels simultaneously throwback and thoroughly du jour. To mark Cyber Monday, Olay is gifting customers with a free marigold-hued Juicy Couture tracksuit when they spend $150 or more on Olay.com.